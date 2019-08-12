Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Nexen Tire is Back as the Official Partner of the Premier League Defending Champions Manchester City

12.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- Nexen Tire and Manchester City have been in partnership since 2015, when the company first sponsored the Club as part of its global sports marketing strategy. This is the third season that Nexen Tire joins as the Sleeve Partner for Manchester City, who retained the title of Premier League champions for the second consecutive year. Nexen Tire and the Club extended the multi-year partnership in 2017, which saw Nexen Tire become the first ever Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, and the first in the Premier League.

As with previous seasons, Nexen Tire's logo will continue to appear on the left sleeve of the Manchester City player's shirts. As the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, Nexen Tire will connect with the loyal fans from all over the world, not only through its sleeve partnership, but also through various sports marketing initiatives.

"We are delighted to retain the title of Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City for the third season," said Travis Kang, the Global CEO of Nexen Tire. He added, "Nexen Tire has been actively supporting Manchester City throughout the years, accompanying the team in their successive wins in the Premier League. We are determined to create bigger synergy with the Club, setting our eyes on the continued collaborative success with Manchester City."

Nexen Tire is continuously expanding its global customer base, especially with its new European Plant in Czech Republic under full operation since April. Nexen Tire will reach out and engage with its customers in Europe, utilizing its partnership platform with Manchester City.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In April 2019, the Europe plant in Zatec, Czech Republic started operations. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of seven clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester.

Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959150/Nexen_Tire_is_Back_as_the_Official_Partner_of_the_Premier_League_Defending_Champions_Manchester_City.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Aereo perde pezzi in volo, folignati a bordo

Aereo perde pezzi in volo, folignati a bordo

Meteo, fiammata africana: gli esperti indicano la durata

Meteo, fiammata africana: gli esperti indicano la durata

Si ribalta autotrenocarico di frutta

Si ribalta autotreno
carico di frutta

Mediagallery

Guerriglia urbana a Hong Kong, immagini shock della repressione

Guerriglia urbana a Hong Kong, immagini shock della repressione

Roma, 12 ago. (askanews) - Immagini scioccanti, queste, che mostrano la polizia che colpisce i manifestanti con manganelli e spara proiettili a cuscinetto (bean bag round) in una delle stazioni della metropolitana di Hong Kong. Continua la guerriglia urbana tra la polizia e i militanti pro-democrazia che ha provocato almeno una quarantina di feriti. La più grave è una ragazza che è stata colpita ...

 
La Corea festeggia il giorno della liberazione sott'acqua

La Corea festeggia il giorno della liberazione sott'acqua

Seoul, 12 ago. (askanews) - Nel giorno che ricorda la fine dell'imperialismo giapponese, in Corea del sud si tengono molte manifestazioni per ricordare la liberazione, quest'anno è andata in scena una singolare e simbolica commemorazione sott'acqua. Quattro sub all'acquario di Seoul tra piccoli squali e tanti pesci colorati hanno interpretato il ruolo dei combattenti e martiri della patria. Una ...

 
Il presidente Macri ammette sconfitta alle primarie in Argentina

Il presidente Macri ammette sconfitta alle primarie in Argentina

Roma, 12 ago. (askanews) - Il leader dell'opposizione peronista Alberto Fernandez ha vinto le elezioni primarie in Argentina, battendo il presidente Mauricio Macri. Un test cruciale per il Paese in vista delle presidenziali del prossimo ottobre. Fernandez ha ottenuto il 47,01% di voti contro i 32,66% di Macri, che ha riconosciuto la sconfitta. "La verità è che l'Argentina ha realizzato che noi ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Cento anni di moda

++++GUARDA E FOTO ++++++

Cento anni di moda

A palazzo della penna di Perugia è in corso di svolgimento la mostra Gli italiani e la moda 1860 – 1960, curata da Alberto Manodori Sagredo con la collaborazione scientifica ...

11.08.2019

Maxi operazione riporta " a casa" la Madonna con bambino del Pinturicchio

Perugia

Maxi operazione riporta " a casa" la Madonna con bambino del Pinturicchio

Dopo trent'anni il dipinto attribuito, quasi con certezza al Pinturicchio, ritorna al legittimo proprietario perugino grazie a una maxi operazione condotta dai carabinieri ...

09.08.2019

Pinturicchio, il ministro Bonisoli alla Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

Perugia

Pinturicchio, il ministro Bonisoli alla Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

Il ministro per i Beni e le Attività culturali, Alberto Bonisoli, sarà a Perugia venerdì 9 agosto, alle 10.30, per una visita istituzionale alla Galleria Nazionale ...

09.08.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33