VAPORESSO's Laboratory and Factory tour

08.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the brand was founded, VAPORESSO invited Julio Ruades Esteban, one of the leading reviewers in the vaping industry, to take a thorough look at the VAPORESSO factory in Shenzhen, China and ask him to share some of his opinions.

The entire tour included the VAPORESSO factory, warehouse, and laboratory. After a couple of days of visits, Julio Ruades Esteban gave his evaluation of the facilities.

"It destroyed all predispositions about factories in China when I entered the factory, and my first impression was how strict they were on cleanliness. The first thing I had to do was put on a full set of dust-proof clothing and the air shower system, which I feel takes the cleanliness into the next level."

"And then when I went deep into the factory, I was amazed by what I saw and heard. There were such big-scale production lines, and the whole workshop was filled only by the noise of pure work!"

Before entering any of the VAPORESSO factories, visitors must first go through the full cleaning routine of wearing anti-static suits and going through the air-shower. This is to ensure that no dust enters the factory as it could affect the products. Inside the factory, all the workers and supervisors have their specific areas to complete their jobs, resulting in minimal errors during production. For example, to make just one coil, it takes a team of 10 people. There are multiple tests at different stages for each product, which helps them achieve the lowest rejection rate in the industry.

"What impressed me the most is VAPORESSO designed devices to test their devices. If there isn't a machine out there that can test at a high enough level, they will make it themselves. Testing battery charging, device endurance, and all the e-liquids in the market so that the materials are suitable to match the ever-evolving e-juice market."

According to production director David Bu, the average monthly output of VAPORESSO is 2,000 tanks, 1,500,000 mods, and 8,000,000 coils, which is why this level of testing and cleanliness is needed, to ensure that all materials/products made without a hitch.

For a company like VAPORESSO in a new market, it's imperative to have thorough research as there is so much still to discover. VAPORESSO understands this very well and invests over 20% of its revenue each year into researching and developing innovations.

"There is a massive effort behind every product. We care about the brand; we show endless passion to our vapers."

Using the words of vice president of VAPORESSO, Ms. Eve, it shows that VAPORESSO has made a lot of effort, including the establishment of the dust-free factory with the highest standards to achieve its commitments to customers. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958253/Inside_the_VAPORESSO_factory.jpg

Mediagallery

All'Arena di Verona torna la Tosca: record, anniversari e debutti

All'Arena di Verona torna la Tosca: record, anniversari e debutti

Verona, 8 ago. (askanews) - E' una Tosca dei record e degli anniversari e dei debutti quella che va in scena all'Arena di Verona Sabato 10 agosto e poi per altre 4 recite. L'ultimo titolo operistico del Festival 2019 è l'amatissima opera di Puccini nell'allestimento di Hugo de Ana. Il direttore musicale Daniel Oren festeggia sul podio la sua serata numero 500 nell'antico anfiteatro veronese, ...

 
'Santa Carola Protettrice dei Rifugiati', il nuovo murales di Tvboy a Taormina

'Santa Carola Protettrice dei Rifugiati', il nuovo murales di Tvboy a Taormina

(Agenzia Vista) Taormina, 08 agosto 2019 Il nuovo murales di Tvboy a Taormina E' apparso di recente il nuovo murales di Tvboy su un muro a Taormina. 'Santa Carola Protrettrice dei Rifugiati', come lo ha chiamato lo stesso Tvboy pubblicando un video dell'opera su Twitter. Fonte: Twitter/@tvboyofficial Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Affidi illeciti, Bonafede: "Stato dovrebbe scuse per pochi investimenti fatti sul servizio sociale"

Affidi illeciti, Bonafede: "Stato dovrebbe scuse per pochi investimenti fatti sul servizio sociale"

(Agenzia Vista) Cavriago, 08 agosto 2019 Affidi illeciti, Bonafede: "Stato dovrebbe scuse per pochi investimenti fatti sul servizio sociale" "Stato dovrebbe chiedere scusa per i pochi investimenti fatti sul servizio sociale". Così il ministro della Giustizia Alfonso Bonafede a Cavriago, nel reggiano, per incontrare amministratori e famiglie coinvolte nell'indagine 'Angeli e Demonì su un presunto ...

 
Gioco online, società maltese vicino a 'ndrangheta evade 5 mld

Gioco online, società maltese vicino a 'ndrangheta evade 5 mld

Reggio Calabria, 8 ago. (askanews) - Quasi 4 miliardi di euro non versati al fisco italiano, oltre all'evasione di una base imponibile ai fini dell'imposta unica sulle scommesse di oltre 1 miliardo di euro: è quanto ha scoperto la Guardia di Finanza di Reggio Calabria durante una verifica fiscale a una società maltese, di cui non è stato precisato il nome, con stabile organizzazione in Italia e ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Tanti vip alle esequiedel regista Sironi

Assisi

Tanti vip alle esequie
del regista Sironi

Tanta gente e tanti vip ai funerali del regista Alberto Sironi celebrati mercoledì 7 agosto nella cattedrale di San Rufino, ad Assisi dove il regista è morto. Tante comunità ...

07.08.2019

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Spettacolo

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Raoul Maiuli, parrucchiere folignate di 49 anni, si è classificato al terzo posto nella 14esima edizione del programma "La sai l'ultima?", che incorona il miglior ...

27.07.2019

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

Carsulae

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

A Terni venerdì 26 luglio è in programma l'ultimo spettacolo della stagione 2019 al teatro romano di Carsulae, con inizio alle 20 e 45. Andrà in scena Giuseppe Cederna, ...

24.07.2019

