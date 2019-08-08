Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Kavalan Scoops 'Gold Outstanding' and 4 'Golds' in Tougher IWSC

08.08.2019 - 09:45

0

- Kavalan also received two Platinums and 10 Golds from the International Review of Spirits (IRS) organised by the Tastings-Beverage Testing Institute in the US. 

Ex-Bourbon Glory

The Kavalan Solist* ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky received both an IWSC Gold Outstanding and an IRS Platinum on 97 points. 

IRS judges described Ex-Bourbon on the nose as "banana-pistachio gelato, pound cake, and smoked honey butter" and on the palate "white peach, rose tea, saffron, and coconut cream." They concluded it was a "powerful, highly nuanced whisky that is a pleasure to discover."

IWSC Awards

Along with the Ex-Bourbon's Gold Outstanding, the IWSC gave four Golds (95-100) to 

IRS Platinums and Golds 

Along with the Solist Ex-Bourbon, the other IRS-Platinum Award winner was the Solist Vinho Barrique on 96 points. 

Judges described its aroma as "roasted pineapple, caramel, pecan praline, wine-poached pear, and chocolate coated malted milk ball." And its taste as "candied peanuts, vanilla bean, dried mango, and baked dates."

A further 10 IRS Golds were awarded to Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Oak, Kavalan Solist* Oloroso Sherry, Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak,  Kavalan Solist* Fino Sherry, Kavalan Classic, Kavalan Solist* Port, Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask, Kavalan Distillery Reserve Rum Cask, King Car Conductor, and Kavalan Podium. 

Kavalan Quotes 

CEO Mr YT Lee said the higher IWSC standards meant whisky fans would benefit.

"These tougher awards help people distinguish the very best whiskies and it pushes us to do better," Mr Lee said. 

Master Blender Ian Chang said Kavalan expressions benefited from the natural environment in Yilan, Taiwan. 

"It seems the world's best casks and our unique subtropical climate can produce whiskies worth their weight in gold," Mr Chang said. 

*Please note that Kavalan's award-winning "Solist" Series is sold under the name "Cask Strength" Series inside the US market only for trademark reasons.

About Kavalan Distillery 

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by cool sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 350 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests, and are available in more than 70 countries. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

For more information contact:

Kellie Du+886-3922-9000 #7165 kellie@kingcar.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957588/201908_IWSCIRS.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Schianto, donna incinta in ospedale

Schianto, donna incinta in ospedale

Vigili del fuoco Trasimeno

Cadavere trovato nel Trasimeno

Ambulanza

Si ribalta con l'auto, donna in ospedale

Mediagallery

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcosa si è rotto"

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcosa si è rotto"

(Agenzia Vista) Sabaudia, 08 agosto 2019 07-08-19 Governo Salvini Qualcosa si e rotto Il leader della Lega e vicepresidente del Consiglio dei Ministri, Matteo Salvini, in comizio a Sabaudia / fonte FB Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi a Camogli

Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi a Camogli

(Agenzia Vista) Camogli, 08 agosto 2019 Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi a Camogli I sommozzatori del Cnes di La Spezia ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi. Questa statua bronzea di 3 metri è sott’acqua a 18 mt nella baia di San Fruttuoso, a Camogli, in ricordo di tutti quelli che hanno perso la vita in mare / fonte Polizia di Stato Fonte: ...

 
Salvini lascia Palazzo Chigi al termine del colloquio con Conte

Salvini lascia Palazzo Chigi al termine del colloquio con Conte

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Salvini lascia Palazzo Chigi al termine del colloquio con Conte Il ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, lascia Palazzo Chigi al termine di un incontro con il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Tanti vip alle esequiedel regista Sironi

Assisi

Tanti vip alle esequie
del regista Sironi

Tanta gente e tanti vip ai funerali del regista Alberto Sironi celebrati mercoledì 7 agosto nella cattedrale di San Rufino, ad Assisi dove il regista è morto. Tante comunità ...

07.08.2019

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Spettacolo

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Raoul Maiuli, parrucchiere folignate di 49 anni, si è classificato al terzo posto nella 14esima edizione del programma "La sai l'ultima?", che incorona il miglior ...

27.07.2019

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

Carsulae

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

A Terni venerdì 26 luglio è in programma l'ultimo spettacolo della stagione 2019 al teatro romano di Carsulae, con inizio alle 20 e 45. Andrà in scena Giuseppe Cederna, ...

24.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33