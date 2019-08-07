Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

U.S. Court Rules for Agility in KGL Defamation Case

07.08.2019 - 16:15

0

- KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A state court in the United States last week upheld a lower court ruling in favor of Agility in a case that arose after a whistleblower letter informed the U.S. government of business relationships that existed between KGL and state-owned Iranian entities.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied KGL's appeal of a lower court's summary judgment in favor of Agility in a defamation lawsuit that was brought by KGL in 2012. Both companies are logistics services providers holding U.S. government contracts.

In affirming the dismissal, the Superior Court recognized the trial court's conclusion that "there was no genuine issue of material fact that the factual assertions...relating to KGL's ties with Iranian entities were substantially true."

The decision by the Pennsylvania Superior Court is a victory for whistleblower rights and for transparency in government contracting.

The Superior Court affirmed the lower court's findings that letters sent by Agility to various U.S. government agencies and offices dealt with matters of public concern and contained protected political speech, as well as information about KGL's relationship with Iranian entities that was generally not in dispute.

The original trial court dismissed KGL's claim in 2018 after ruling that KGL failed to show that it had suffered harm as a result of Agility's actions.

About AGILITYAgility is a global logistics company with $5.1 billion in annual revenue and 26,000 employees in more than 100 countries. It is one of the world's top freight forwarding and contract logistics providers, and a leader and investor in technology to enhance supply chain efficiency. Agility is a pioneer in emerging markets and one of the largest private owners and developers of warehousing and light industrial parks in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Agility's subsidiary companies offer fuel logistics, airport services, commercial real estate and facilities management, customs digitization, and remote infrastructure services. 

For more information about Agility, visit www.agility.com Twitter: twitter.com/agility LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agility YouTube: youtube.com/user/agilitycorp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946505/Agility_Public_Warehousing_Company_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Sioli Gubbio

Ladri rubano cucina e caldaia

Ambulanza

Si ribalta con l'auto, donna in ospedale

Schianto, donna incinta in ospedale

Schianto, donna incinta in ospedale

Mediagallery

Tav, Bonelli (Verdi): "Mozione M5s davvero una farsa"

Tav, Bonelli (Verdi): "Mozione M5s davvero una farsa"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Tav, Bonelli (Verdi): "Mozione M5s davvero una farsa" In Piazza Vidoni, accanto al Senato, il sit-in di Europa Verde con il coordinatore dell'esecutivo nazionale dei Verdi Angelo Bonelli per ricordare al M5S: "L'incoerenza di votare un decreto sicurezza bis e poi presentare una mozione contro il Tav, ben sapendo che, grazie al primo, chi protesta a difesa ...

 
Commercialisti, De Bertoldi (FdI): "Presentiamo ddl bipartisan per tutela professionisti"

Commercialisti, De Bertoldi (FdI): "Presentiamo ddl bipartisan per tutela professionisti"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Commercialisti, De Bertoldi (FdI): "Presentiamo ddl bipartisan per tutela professionisti" La conferenza stampa organizzata dalla Consulta dei parlamentari commercialisti per presentare le iniziative della stessa e per illustrare il disegno di legge, il primo trasversale e bipartisan, firmato dai senatori de Bertoldi, Fenu, Romeo, Pichetto Fratin e Marino ...

 
Ad Ankara Erdogan riceve il presidente ucraino Zelensky

Ad Ankara Erdogan riceve il presidente ucraino Zelensky

Ankara, 7 ago. (askanews) - Il presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ha ricevuto il suo omologo ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ad Ankara. In Turchia il leader di Kiev e regista comico ucraino, in carica dal 20 maggio 2019, ha inoltre in programma di incontrare il patriarca ecumenico Bartolomeo I a Istanbul.

 
Incendio capannone che ospita migranti a Metaponto, morta ragazza nigeriana di 28 anni. Il servizio

Incendio capannone che ospita migranti a Metaponto, morta ragazza nigeriana di 28 anni. Il servizio

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Incendio capannone migranti Metaponto, morta una ragazza di 28 anni. Il servizio Lo stabile è l'ex complesso industriale "La Felandina", che da anni ospita immigrati che lavorano come braccianti nei campi. La struttura era da tempo in condizioni precarie. Il sindaco: "Abbiamo da tre mesi una ordinanza di sgombero degli immobili, occupati da circa 500 persone, ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Tanti vip alle esequiedel regista Sironi

Assisi

Tanti vip alle esequie
del regista Sironi

Tanta gente e tanti vip ai funerali del regista Alberto Sironi celebrati mercoledì 7 agosto nella cattedrale di San Rufino, ad Assisi dove il regista è morto. Tante comunità ...

07.08.2019

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Spettacolo

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Raoul Maiuli, parrucchiere folignate di 49 anni, si è classificato al terzo posto nella 14esima edizione del programma "La sai l'ultima?", che incorona il miglior ...

27.07.2019

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

Carsulae

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

A Terni venerdì 26 luglio è in programma l'ultimo spettacolo della stagione 2019 al teatro romano di Carsulae, con inizio alle 20 e 45. Andrà in scena Giuseppe Cederna, ...

24.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33