Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Perfect World chairman Chi Yufeng: Exploring a new way to grow the esports industry

07.08.2019 - 09:15

0

- Chi Yufeng, chairman of Perfect World Investment & Holding Group, attended the event and delivered a speech, saying, "Perfect World has always been looking for a new way somewhere between games and traditional sports as an entry point into the world of esports. The esports business will be one of the most important new directions for the company."

Esports, a new industry that has been increasing in popularity in recent years, owes its popularity not only to the growing public interest, but also to the huge advances in the technologies that drive the sector's development. Mr. Chi believes that esports may have first been a derivative of video games, but has since grown into a brand new field completely apart from that of gaming. Its future potential should be examined chiefly from the perspective of sports.

Mr. Chi compared the NBA and DOTA2 as an example to show how esports can be comparable to traditional sports in terms of the business model, the competitive aspects and the visual appeal, demonstrating its great potential.

As for the future development trend, Mr. Chi said that "5G will be a big boost for esports, while its integration into many platforms will open up many other possibilities, especially as a vehicle to spread Chinese culture around the world."

Perfect World is one of the first companies to operate and manage esports products and events in China. With the successful operation of well-known esports products, including DOTA2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), and related events, the company has created and improved its own 3D event system and accumulated rich experience in the management of world tournaments.

The International DOTA2 Championships (TI9) is around the corner, which will be held in Shanghai this August. It the first time that the tournament is held in China and it has the largest prize pool at a single esports event ever. Perfect World, the service provider of DOTA2 in mainland China, will leverage its competence to assist in holding this grand event.

The annual Global Esports Conference is a key event both inside and outside of the esports industry. This year's conference not only sparked off pioneering insights on the development of the global esports industry, but also hosted the inauguration of Shanghai Esports Week. It also announced standards for the construction and operation of esports venues, alongside supporting policies for the esports industry of Pudong New Area. These moves will help establish Shanghai as the "esports capital" of the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956931/Perfect_World_Chairman.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Sioli Gubbio

Ladri rubano cucina e caldaia

Ambulanza

Si ribalta con l'auto, donna in ospedale

Scoperto b&b: il titolare si fingeva povero e incassava l'assegno sociale

Scoperto b&b: il titolare si fingeva povero e incassava l'assegno sociale

Mediagallery

La fotografia e il suo supporto: la ricerca di Elisa Sighicelli

La fotografia e il suo supporto: la ricerca di Elisa Sighicelli

Napoli, 7 ago. (askanews) - Una fotografia che pensa intensamente se stessa, che si sostiene su una forte consapevolezza concettuale, ma che poi si manifesta anche attraverso un'estetica riconoscibile, accattivante e accogliente. Il lavoro di Elisa Sighicelli, artista importante che da anni ragiona sull'idea di mimesi utilizzando la fotografia come un materiale, arriva ora al Museo Pignatelli di ...

 
Scuola, Bussetti: "Con decreto importanti assunzioni, diamo risposta forte a precariato"

Scuola, Bussetti: "Con decreto importanti assunzioni, diamo risposta forte a precariato"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Scuola, Bussetti: "Con decreto importanti assunzioni, diamo risposta forte a precariato" Il ministro dell'Istruzione, Marco Bussetti, al termine del Cdm che ha approvato il decreto legge sulla scuola: "Sono contento perché diamo una risposta forte al problema del precariato" Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo casa di fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo casa di fottutissima zingara"

(Agenzia Vista) Arcore, 06 agosto 2019 Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo casa di fottutissima zingara" Il ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, a un comizio della Lega ad Arcore: "Solo in Italia una che è agli arresti domiciliari, che vive in una casa abusiva in un campo rom abusivo, può minacciare di morte il ministro dell'Interno. Ma per i giornalisti il problema non è questa fottutissima zingara ma ...

 
Meloni: "Inno italiano in spiaggia? Sacro no compatibile, ma al Papeete no responsabilità Salvini"

Meloni: "Inno italiano in spiaggia? Sacro no compatibile, ma al Papeete no responsabilità Salvini"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Meloni: "Inno italiano in spiaggia? Sacro no compatibile, ma al Papeete no responsabilità Salvini" La leader di FdI, Giorgia Meloni, a margine del flash mob 'La crisi non va in vacanza' davanti al Mise: "Per me parla il nome che ho dato al partito che guido, per noi l'INNO d'Italia è una cosa sacra e non dovrebbe essere compatibile con gente che balla in ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Spettacolo

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Raoul Maiuli, parrucchiere folignate di 49 anni, si è classificato al terzo posto nella 14esima edizione del programma "La sai l'ultima?", che incorona il miglior ...

27.07.2019

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

Carsulae

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

A Terni venerdì 26 luglio è in programma l'ultimo spettacolo della stagione 2019 al teatro romano di Carsulae, con inizio alle 20 e 45. Andrà in scena Giuseppe Cederna, ...

24.07.2019

Ars Contemporanea

Castiglione del Lago

The Fool, suggestioni alla Rocca

Le suggestioni della Rocca Medievale di Castiglione del Lago, la tensione della prova generale, gli ultimi ritocchi alla scena. In queste immagini di Claudio Bianconi le ...

22.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33