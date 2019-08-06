Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

EVERSANA™ opens offices in Singapore & Mumbai as Asia Pacific commercial business rapidly expands

06.08.2019 - 16:45

0

- EVERSANA offers a fully integrated and independent commercial services platform designed to solve patient support, distribution, field force, compliance and marketing challenges in the life science sector. As the Asia Pacific market grows, there is an increased need for global solution capabilities for companies headquartered in the area or aiming to expand in the region, as well as US and European headquartered companies looking to bring solutions to the APAC markets.

"China and Japan are now the second and third largest life sciences markets and are widely regarded as vital contributors to the future of precision medicine," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We recognize that a thriving global life science sector requires a commercial service platform that not only adds value at every stage of the product lifecycle, but also understands the unique business, regulatory and cultural intricacies of our global marketplace."

Worldwide, EVERSANA has more than 2,000 employees working from 25 locations, including offices in North America, Europe and Asia. EVERSANA plans to invest significant capital resources to build its regional footprint and support talent development. The company expects to open offices in Shanghai and Tokyo by the end of 2019.

"For ourselves and our customers, it's not just an economic opportunity, but rather a moral imperative to bring these life transforming therapies to patients located in this region," added Lang.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826977/Eversana_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rapita, stuprata e picchiata dal suo ex

Rapita, stuprata e picchiata dal suo ex

Incidente stradale, motociclista in gravi condizioni

Incidente stradale, motociclista in gravi condizioni

Sioli Gubbio

Ladri rubano cucina e caldaia

Mediagallery

Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma

Viaggio in Ape-car di Radioimmaginaria da Bologna a Stoccolma

Londra, 6 ago. (askanews) - Un viaggio di 4500 Km per raggiungere in Ape-car la casa di Greta Thunberg. I 10 ragazzi di Radioimmaginaria, la web radio europea di adolescenti che conta più di 300 speaker provenienti da 50 città di 8 Paesi, sono partiti dalla sede di Castel Guelfo in provincia di Bologna lo scorso 29 luglio, sono approdati nel Regno Unito dopo aver attraversato la Francia. L'arrivo ...

 
Manovra, Salvini: "Ridiscutere vincoli con Ue o nulla è possibile”

Manovra, Salvini: "Ridiscutere vincoli con Ue o nulla è possibile”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Manovra, Salvini: "Ridiscutere vincoli con Ue o nulla è possibile" "Ridiscutere vincoli con Ue o nulla è possibile". Così il ministro dell’Interno Matteo Salvini, durante una conferenza stampa a margine del tavolo con le parti sociali al Viminale. Fonte: Facebook/Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Spettacolo

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Raoul Maiuli, parrucchiere folignate di 49 anni, si è classificato al terzo posto nella 14esima edizione del programma "La sai l'ultima?", che incorona il miglior ...

27.07.2019

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

Carsulae

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

A Terni venerdì 26 luglio è in programma l'ultimo spettacolo della stagione 2019 al teatro romano di Carsulae, con inizio alle 20 e 45. Andrà in scena Giuseppe Cederna, ...

24.07.2019

Ars Contemporanea

Castiglione del Lago

The Fool, suggestioni alla Rocca

Le suggestioni della Rocca Medievale di Castiglione del Lago, la tensione della prova generale, gli ultimi ritocchi alla scena. In queste immagini di Claudio Bianconi le ...

22.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33