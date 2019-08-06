Cambium Networks Announces New ePMP Force 300 Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions

- ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, (NASDAQ: CMBM) a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new ePMP™ wireless broadband solutions to provide reliable and affordable connectivity. Three new subscriber modules provide more choice for network operators to create purpose-built networks that meet throughput needs while performing in noisy and harsh environments. These new additions to the ePMP portfolio extend wireless connectivity options for service providers, enterprise and industrial operators deploying connectivity with Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

"Wireless service providers and enterprises are challenged to provide reliable connectivity and higher data rates or service plans as spectrum becomes increasingly scarce," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of ePMP Business, Cambium Networks. "These new subscriber modules leverage advanced 802.11ac Wave 2 System on Chip solutions expand the ePMP 3000 portfolio by offering small form factor short distance subscriber modules, a mid-gain panel antenna-based solution for point-to-point (PTP) and a ruggedized option with 4.9 GHz support in the public safety markets. Network operators can continue to leverage 4x4 MU-MIMO with ePMP 3000 as the access point (AP) and compatibility with ePMP 1000 & 2000 access points.

These three new ePMP Force 300 products join the Force 300-16 and Force 300-25 to provide a complete suite of subscriber radios to address a broad range of network operator applications. Network operators can rapidly design high reliability links with the free LINKPlanner Release 5.1 software, model network coverage in cnHeat™, and monitor performance and manage the network with the free cnMaestro™ end-to-end management system.

ePMP products are available now through Cambium Networks resellers.

About Cambium NetworksCambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

