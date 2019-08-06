Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Saildrone Completes First Unmanned Circumnavigation of Antarctica

06.08.2019 - 12:27

0

- The 196-day mission was launched from Southport in Bluff, New Zealand on January 19, 2019, returning to the same port on August 3, after sailing over 22,000 km (13,670 miles) around Antarctica. During the mission, the vehicle survived freezing temperatures,15-meter (50-foot) waves, 130 km/h (80 mph) winds, and collisions with giant icebergs.

The Southern Ocean plays a key role in regulating heat and carbon for our planet. It is so remote and inhospitable that even big ships try to avoid it in the winter. As a result, this region is critically under-sampled, leaving pressing scientific questions unanswered. However, the nimble and rugged Saildrone not only survived the Southern Ocean winter but streamed back vital new data from previously unsampled territory.

Carrying an instrument developed by the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration (NOAA) to measure carbon fluxes, the Saildrone recorded evidence that the Southern Ocean released significant carbon dioxide during the winter months – a fact that could have major implications on global climate models.

"The extreme weather conditions of the Southern Ocean winter were the final frontier for Saildrone and with the completion of the Antarctic circumnavigation, there is now no part of the world's oceans that we cannot measure," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder & CEO. "It is vital that we drastically improve the understanding of our oceans, which are one of the key drivers of our climate, and ultimately our future."

About Saildrone

Saildrone, Inc. is a provider of oceanographic and atmospheric data, collected by a fleet of wind and solar-powered unmanned surface vehicles, known as Saildrones. Each vehicle can stay at sea for up to 12 months, transmitting real-time data before returning to shore for servicing and sensor calibration. Saildrone currently has 30 vehicles deployed around the world, in locations ranging from 75°N, on the ice edge in the US Arctic, to 62°S in the Southern Ocean. Using clean renewable power, Saildrones provide access to the world's oceans at a fraction of the cost of traditional ship-based methods.

The 2019 Saildrone Antarctic Circumnavigation was generously supported by the Li Ka Shing Foundation. The mission endeavors to expose future generations to the rapid changes taking place in the Antarctic. All data collected is distributed at no cost to the global scientific community.

For more information on this mission and participating science collaborators, visit;

https://www.saildrone.com/news/unmanned-vehicle-completes-antarctica-circumnavigation 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956149/Saildrone_SD_1020.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956148/Saildrone_Unmanned_Circumnavigation_of_Antarctica.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Rapita, stuprata e picchiata dal suo ex

Rapita, stuprata e picchiata dal suo ex

Incidente stradale, motociclista in gravi condizioni

Incidente stradale, motociclista in gravi condizioni

Gambe nella motozappa, gravissimo 40enne

Gambe nella motozappa, gravissimo 40enne

Mediagallery

Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - Taglio delle tasse, investimenti, infrastrutture, manutenzione del territorio. "Per attuare questo grande piano dobbiamo ridiscutere con l'Europa alcuni vincoli in base ai quali, se fossimo costretti a sottostare, non potremmo fare niente di tutto quello che ci stiamo dicendo". A spiegarlo è stato il vice presidente del Consiglio e ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, ...

 
Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Washington, 6 ago. (askanews) - La guerra commerciale tra Stati Uniti e Cina si inasprisce. Il dipartimento del Tesoro americano ha accusato Pechino di "manipolare" la sua valuta riprendendo l'attacco lanciato dal presidente Donald Trump sull'indebolimento dello yuan. "La Cina ha abbassato il prezzo della sua valuta a un livello quasi senza precedenti. Questa si chiama 'manipolazione valutaria'. ...

 
Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 05 agosto 2019 Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo La presentazione del Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato degli interventi di potenziamento della stazione dei Milano Rogoredo. Presenti l'ad di Fs, Gianfranco Battisti, il ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Danilo Toninelli, e il Capo ...

 
Manovra, Salvini: "Momento del coraggio e non del tirare a campare"

Manovra, Salvini: "Momento del coraggio e non del tirare a campare"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Manovra, Salvini: "Momento del coraggio e non del tirare a campare" "Momento del coraggio e non del tirare a campare". Così il ministro dell’Interno Matteo Salvini, durante una conferenza stampa a margine del tavolo con le parti sociali al Viminale. Fonte: Facebook/Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Spettacolo

Concorrente umbro sul podio di "La sai l'ultima?"

Raoul Maiuli, parrucchiere folignate di 49 anni, si è classificato al terzo posto nella 14esima edizione del programma "La sai l'ultima?", che incorona il miglior ...

27.07.2019

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

Carsulae

Cala il sipario sulla stagione del teatro romano

A Terni venerdì 26 luglio è in programma l'ultimo spettacolo della stagione 2019 al teatro romano di Carsulae, con inizio alle 20 e 45. Andrà in scena Giuseppe Cederna, ...

24.07.2019

Ars Contemporanea

Castiglione del Lago

The Fool, suggestioni alla Rocca

Le suggestioni della Rocca Medievale di Castiglione del Lago, la tensione della prova generale, gli ultimi ritocchi alla scena. In queste immagini di Claudio Bianconi le ...

22.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33