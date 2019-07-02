Edicola

Bittrex Augments Digital Asset Trading Capabilities with Tradedash Acquisition

02.07.2019 - 18:15

0

- Tradedash merges proven techniques from traditional trading markets with the emerging blockchain-based digital asset ecosystem. Tradedash users can customize which markets they want to view on supported trading platforms, see instant estimated prices in preferred currencies, scale in and out of positions by placing multiple orders at one time, and get real time alerts to take advantage of market opportunities, among other features.

Founded in 2017 by developers Linus Petrén and Wesam Mikhail, Tradedash was designed with high-volume digital asset traders in mind. Since then, the platform has become a popular solution for sophisticated traders who want to tailor their trading experience to their needs with real-time data from supported trading platforms. In total, Tradedash users have placed orders worth several billion dollars.  

"We are constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our technology and user experience so when the opportunity to incorporate Tradedash' capabilities came, it was a no brainer," said Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. "Beyond the technology, adding Linus to our team strengthens our organization tremendously. This deal makes us better now and creates opportunities to make additional upgrades to the user experience in the future. That is a really exciting combination for Bittrex as we continue to push for increased blockchain adoption around the world."

"Bittrex was our first choice as a trading platform to integrate with when we started Tradedash," said co-founder Linus Petrén. "Joining the Bittrex family was a natural progression of our business, and I'm excited to continue to deliver high-quality products on a much larger scale."

About Bittrex

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at https://Bittrex.com.

About Tradedash

Tradedash is a secure, real-time interface that provides high-volume and retail customers with a secure and customizable digital asset trading experience. https://tradedash.io/

Contact: Josh Zecherjosh@vrge.us

Mediagallery

Private equity, Mammola: fornirne di più a sistema imprese

Private equity, Mammola: fornirne di più a sistema imprese

Roma, 2 lug. (askanews) - "Il nostro sistema paese, in particolare il sistema delle imprese, difetta un po' complessivamente, anche se ci sono delle eccezioni virtuose, di questo fattore per nulla secondario che è l'equity. Occorrerebbe disporne in misura maggiore e a fornirlo devono essere gli operatori come HAT ed altri che sanno come gestire un fattore così delicato come è appunto il capitale ...

 
Private equity, Luigi Abete: modalità per far crescere le imprese

Private equity, Luigi Abete: modalità per far crescere le imprese

Roma, 2 lug. (askanews) - "Certamente il private equity è una delle modalità utili per far crescere le imprese. Noi in Italia abbiamo il problema di far crescere le imprese più normali, cioè quelle che non attraggono il private equity perchè non hanno già raggiunto livelli di eccellenza, ed il fatto che l'incontro di HAT si realizzi alla Luiss Business School che ha come obiettivo proprio quello ...

 
Private equity, Cipolletta: vero fattore politica industriale

Private equity, Cipolletta: vero fattore politica industriale

Roma, 2 lug. (askanews) - "Il private equity nelle sue diverse formule sta diventando il vero fattore della politica industriale italiana. Perchè porta capitali alle imprese e quindi le fa crescere o le ristruttura. Perchè le sceglie e quindi fa selezione delle imprese, sceglie le migliori, quelle che possono crescere, che si possono aggregare. E quindi fa una vera programmazione di mercato". Lo ...

 
Rotta balcanica, hanno preso il via i pattugliamenti misti Italia-Slovenia

Rotta balcanica, hanno preso il via i pattugliamenti misti Italia-Slovenia

(Agenzia Vista) Friuli, 02 luglio 2019 Hanno preso il via i pattugliamenti misti Italia-Slovenia per il controllo del territorio al confine. Il servizio proseguirà fino al 30 settembre e le pattuglie miste che si muoveranno lungo il confine saranno almeno 4 a settimana. L’obiettivo è quello di ridurre i flussi di migranti che hanno ripreso a percorrere la rotta balcanica arrivando in Fvg. A ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Raoul Maiuli

ALLA RIBALTA

Un umbro in sfida tra i barzellettieri d'Italia

Raoul Maiuli di Foligno è in gara a "La sai l'ultima?" il noto programma di Canale 5. Il parrucchiere e quintanaro è uno dei protagonisti dell'edizione 2019.

01.07.2019

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Foligno

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Alla "Sfilata sotto le stelle", che si è tenuta venerdì sera nella corte di palazzo Trinci, nell'ambito della seconda edizione della Fashion Week Foligno, hanno sfilato anche

30.06.2019

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Trevi

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Riesce sempre a farsi notare. E il "rumore mediatico" che fa ogni volta che appare in pubblico è quasi paragonabile al rombo delle supercar Lamborghini di cui porta il nome,

26.06.2019

