International Maritime Industries Signs MOU With HHI to Collaborate in Building Naval Shipbuilding and MRO Capabilities in Saudi Arabia

01.07.2019 - 11:45

0

-

"As we build a new maritime industry in Saudi Arabia, it is important we leverage our partnership with a world-class shipbuilder such as HHI," said Fathi K. Al-Saleem, Chief Executive Officer of IMI. "This agreement has the potential to expand IMI's product offering into a new market segment.  Additionally, the potential knowledge transfer through the training of IMI's Saudi team members at HHI facilitates assists us in creating new career opportunities in the Kingdom and will enable IMI to independently manufacture and service Naval vessels at Ras Al-Khair in the future."

The MOU between IMI and HHI facilitates the exchange of information and involvement in relevant Naval vessel research and development updates, and localizing engine manufacturing for naval ships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Maritime Industries & Services at Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia will be the largest, full service maritime facility in MENA. When building is complete, the annual capacity of the facility will be four (4) new build offshore rigs and over 43 new build vessels including VLCCs, in addition to servicing more than 260 maritime products. Major production operations are expected to commence toward the end of 2020 with the facility reaching its full production capacity by 2022. International Maritime Industries is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931074/Navy_MOU_Signing.jpg

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Palermo, 1 lug. (askanews) - Tre persone sono state arrestate dalla polizia di Catania con l'accusa di estorsione e truffa aggravata nei confronti di un uomo che avrebbe versato cospicue somme di denaro a una donna conosciuta online e che fintasi innamorata di lui ha chiesto soldi. Le indagini erano state avviate dalla polizia postale dopo una denuncia della vittima che ha detto di essere stata ...

 
Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati Così lo psicanalalista e saggista Massimo Recalcati presenta a Fano il suo ultimo libro 'Mantieni il bacio' e riceve il premio Passaggi 2019 del Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Raoul Maiuli

ALLA RIBALTA

Un umbro in sfida tra i barzellettieri d'Italia

Raoul Maiuli di Foligno è in gara a "La sai l’ultima?" il noto programma di Canale 5. Il parrucchiere e quintanaro è uno dei protagonisti dell'edizione 2019. Il ...

01.07.2019

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Foligno

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Alla "Sfilata sotto le stelle", che si è tenuta venerdì sera nella corte di palazzo Trinci, nell'ambito della seconda edizione della Fashion Week Foligno, hanno sfilato anche ...

30.06.2019

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Trevi

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Riesce sempre a farsi notare. E il “rumore mediatico” che fa ogni volta che appare in pubblico è quasi paragonabile al rombo delle supercar Lamborghini di cui porta il nome, ...

26.06.2019

