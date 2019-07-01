Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Aeroflot Elevates Business Class Offering With Award-winning Cuisine, Expanded Wine Selection, New Amenity Kits

01.07.2019 - 11:45

0

-

Earlier this month Aeroflot rolled out a new Business Class menu by acclaimed French chef Kamel Benmamar, known for his tenure at Michelin starred restaurants in France and the UK and currently brand chef at noted Moscow restaurant Ryby Net. Benmamar has created an exquisite menu with fresh vegetables, rich sauces and the finest meats and seafood.

Aeroflot continues to expand its wine offering and gain recognition for its superb quality. The wine selection in Business Class was recently named among the best in the world by Global Traveler, the US magazine for luxury travelers.

Aeroflot took the top prize for Best International Business Class White Wine in Global Traveler's 15th annual Wines on the Wing competition. Aeroflot was also highly commended for its Business Class champagne, which ranked second overall in its category.

The airline was also honoured this year at the Cellars in the Sky awards in the Best Business Class Fortified/Dessert Wine category for its offering of Graham's Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port.

Earlier this year, Aeroflot updated amenity kits for its business class passengers. The kit includes L'Occitane-branded premium cosmetics, including hand cream, light face cream and shea butter ultra-rich lip balm; a sleep mask and slippers; an Aeroflot branded pen; and various toiletries. In April, Aeroflot won Best Business Class Amenity Kit – Europe in the annual PAX International Awards.

Long known by business travellers as one of the world's best airlines, Aeroflot's Business Class offering continues to improve and receive accolades. 

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Ladri in azione, rubata anche una lavatrice

Ladri in azione, rubata anche una lavatrice

Ragno violino, vittime anche in Umbria

Ragno violino, vittime anche in Umbria

Violentata al Chico Mendes ragazza di 19 anni

Violentata al Chico Mendes ragazza di 19 anni

Mediagallery

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Palermo, 1 lug. (askanews) - Tre persone sono state arrestate dalla polizia di Catania con l'accusa di estorsione e truffa aggravata nei confronti di un uomo che avrebbe versato cospicue somme di denaro a una donna conosciuta online e che fintasi innamorata di lui ha chiesto soldi. Le indagini erano state avviate dalla polizia postale dopo una denuncia della vittima che ha detto di essere stata ...

 
Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati Così lo psicanalalista e saggista Massimo Recalcati presenta a Fano il suo ultimo libro 'Mantieni il bacio' e riceve il premio Passaggi 2019 del Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Raoul Maiuli

ALLA RIBALTA

Un umbro in sfida tra i barzellettieri d'Italia

Raoul Maiuli di Foligno è in gara a "La sai l’ultima?" il noto programma di Canale 5. Il parrucchiere e quintanaro è uno dei protagonisti dell'edizione 2019. Il ...

01.07.2019

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Foligno

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Alla "Sfilata sotto le stelle", che si è tenuta venerdì sera nella corte di palazzo Trinci, nell'ambito della seconda edizione della Fashion Week Foligno, hanno sfilato anche ...

30.06.2019

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Trevi

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Riesce sempre a farsi notare. E il “rumore mediatico” che fa ogni volta che appare in pubblico è quasi paragonabile al rombo delle supercar Lamborghini di cui porta il nome, ...

26.06.2019

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33