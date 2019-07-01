Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

SMEs Working in Data Driven Applications and Experiments in IoT to be Supported With 1 Million Euros by the MiDIH Project

01.07.2019 - 10:15

0

- BARCELONA, Spain, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT and Cyber-Physical systems are on the rise in the manufacturing sector. To this end, the European Commission, through the system of cascade funding, enables MiDIH "Manufacturing Industry Digital Innovation Hubs" to provide Manufacturing SMEs with access to digital solutions, industrial experiments, a pool of human and industrial competencies and access to market and financial opportunities to develop application experiments. Its Second Open call targets the development of data driven applications, preferably by IT SMEs as technology providers, and experiments in CPS/IoT preferably by Manufacturing SMEs.

This call is aimed towards the development of complementing functionalities around reference architecture and performing experiments in CPS/IoT based on the components provided by the architecture. To apply for financial support the experiments must cover one of the three scenarios: Smart Factory, Smart Product or Smart Supply chain.

More support for Deep Tech Innovations

To apply for up to €60.000 of financial support, candidates are required to provide experiments based on the MiDIH architecture and to provide the correspondent datasets to be experimented in MiDIH HPC/Clouds; the deadline to apply closes on 6th August 2019.

The technological activities that can be covered revolve around four main topics: Modeling and simulation of innovative HPC/Cloud applications for highly personalised Smart Products, Smart Factory and Smart Supply Chain; Smart Factory and Smart Product Digital Twin models alignment and validation via edge clouds distributed architectures; Advanced applications of AR / VR Technologies for Remote Training / Maintenance Operations (Smart Product and Smart Factory); and/or Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence advanced applications in Smart Product, Smart Factory and Smart Supply Chains management and optimisation.

About I4MS

I4MS, ICT Innovation for Manufacturing SMEs, is a European initiative supporting manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps in the widespread use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in their business operations. Under I4MS, SMEs can apply for technological and financial support to conduct small experiments allowing them to test digital innovations in their business via open calls.

MiDIH is one of the projects within I4MS that are co-funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote the adoption of new technologies in manufacturing - under grant agreement No. 767498. It foresees as an eligible activity the provision of financial support to third parties, as a means to achieve its own objectives. The Open Calls are aimed to select new cross-border experiments to be executed and validated in real (additionally to the Lighthouse cases) or realistic (the Teaching Factories) industrial facilities.

Are you interested? Read more about our project or apply to the second open call.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930306/Mobile_World_Capital_Barcelona.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Ladri in azione, rubata anche una lavatrice

Ladri in azione, rubata anche una lavatrice

Ragno violino, vittime anche in Umbria

Ragno violino, vittime anche in Umbria

Violentata al Chico Mendes ragazza di 19 anni

Violentata al Chico Mendes ragazza di 19 anni

Mediagallery

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Catania, adescato e truffato da falso profilo Facebook di donna

Palermo, 1 lug. (askanews) - Tre persone sono state arrestate dalla polizia di Catania con l'accusa di estorsione e truffa aggravata nei confronti di un uomo che avrebbe versato cospicue somme di denaro a una donna conosciuta online e che fintasi innamorata di lui ha chiesto soldi. Le indagini erano state avviate dalla polizia postale dopo una denuncia della vittima che ha detto di essere stata ...

 
Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Il premio Passaggi Festival 2019 a Massimo Recalcati Così lo psicanalalista e saggista Massimo Recalcati presenta a Fano il suo ultimo libro 'Mantieni il bacio' e riceve il premio Passaggi 2019 del Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Raoul Maiuli

ALLA RIBALTA

Un umbro in sfida tra i barzellettieri d'Italia

Raoul Maiuli di Foligno è in gara a "La sai l’ultima?" il noto programma di Canale 5. Il parrucchiere e quintanaro è uno dei protagonisti dell'edizione 2019. Il ...

01.07.2019

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Foligno

Fashion Week, in passerella anche le creazioni degli studenti

Alla "Sfilata sotto le stelle", che si è tenuta venerdì sera nella corte di palazzo Trinci, nell'ambito della seconda edizione della Fashion Week Foligno, hanno sfilato anche ...

30.06.2019

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Trevi

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Riesce sempre a farsi notare. E il “rumore mediatico” che fa ogni volta che appare in pubblico è quasi paragonabile al rombo delle supercar Lamborghini di cui porta il nome, ...

26.06.2019

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33