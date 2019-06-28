Edicola

New Study Shows that Nut Consumption May Help Improve Erectile Function

28.06.2019 - 16:45

0

-

Lifestyle risk factors such as smoking or stress may influence erectile dysfunction through the vascular and nervous system. This study explored the effects of nut supplementation on erectile function.

Forty-three healthy males, aged 18-35, were assigned to a "nut group" and consumed the usual Western-style diet supplemented with 60 g/day of raw mixed nuts (30 g of walnuts, 15 g of almonds, and 15 g of hazelnuts); and forty participants were assigned to a "control group" and they followed the usual Western-style diet but avoided nut consumption during the 14-week follow-up. Levels of nitric oxide and E-selectin (two biomarkers of erectile endothelial function) were measured. Participants also completed the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF) questionnaire, which evaluated the influence of nuts on erectile function through 15 questions.

The results of the questionnaire observed a significant increase in some of the erectile function parameters in the nut-supplemented group. The study, conducted by Dr. Albert Salas-Huetos and led by Dr. Mònica Bulló from Rovira i Virgili University in Spain, concluded that a Western-style diet supplemented with mixed nuts may help to improve erectile function.

"This is the largest randomized clinical trial to date analyzing the effect of nut supplementation on erectile and sexual function in subjects without erectile dysfunction," states Dr. Mònica Bulló.

About the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council

The INC is the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry. Its members include more than 800 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 80 countries. It is estimated INC membership represents over 85% of the world's commercial "farm gate" value of trade in nuts and dried fruit. INC's mission is to stimulate and facilitate sustainable growth in the global nut and dried fruit industry. It is the leading international organization on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards and regulations regarding nuts and dried fruit.

1 Salas-Huetos, A., Muralidharan, J., Galiè, S., Salas-Salvadó, J., & Bulló, M. (2019). Effect of Nut Consumption on Erectile and Sexual Function in Healthy Males: A Secondary Outcome Analysis of the FERTINUTS Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients, 11(6), 1372.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930803/INC_Nut_and_Dried_Fruit_Council.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841367/INC_Logo.jpg  

