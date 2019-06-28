Edicola

Journey to A Healthier Gourmet - Korean Temple Food

28.06.2019 - 07:45

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8567451-experience-korean-temple-food-at-templestay

How food became a path way to practice her Buddhism? If you like to get to know about her philosophy, you may look into Korean temple food.

Temple food refers to the one monks and nuns eat at temples. However, this is a very narrow definition of Temple food. In Korean Buddhist, Temple food is considered as one of the ways to exercise Buddhist teachings. It includes all from growing food ingredients to cooking and eating.

Buddhists hold reverence for all living lives and embrace a harmony with nature. They do not use meat nor fish, and any artificial flavor enhancer. Five pungent herbs called oshinchae - green onion, garlic, leek, chive, and wild chive - are not allowed to use. They use only seasonal vegetables and soybean paste and soy sauce made by themselves at temples.

One of the good way to experience Temple food is to visit a temple and participate in the Templestay program. Around 130 temples across Korea run Templestay programs and some of the temples give a chance to make your own Temple food dishes. (templestay website: eng.templestay.com)

If you are a fan of Chef's Table, Baekyangsa Temple would be your first option – you may make Temple food with Ven. Jeong Kwan there. Jingwansa Temple is also famous one for temple food. At Bongseonsa Temple, you can make steamed rice wrapped in a lotus leaf. If you want to make three or four Temple foods at once, Donghwasa Temple will be an attractive place.

If you do not have enough time, just visit the Korean Temple Food Center located in Insa-dong, one of the tourist attractions in Seoul. They provide the one-day cooking class "Let's Learn Korean Temple Food" in English. (Reservation: info@templestay.com / Tel: +82-2-733-4650)

If you want to have real Temple foods at a restaurant, "Balwoo Gongyang" is the perfect place. It has been listed on Michelin's One-Star restaurant for three consecutive years. "Balwoo Gongyang" originally means a traditional way of eating in Korean Buddhism. (Website: eng.balwoo.or.kr / Tel: +82-2-733-2081)

If you feel like to take care of your body and mind at once, visit Korea and experience Temple food, as a journey to a healthier gourmet.

