Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Venture Global LNG Raises $675 Million of Additional Capital

28.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "With the expansion of our Plaquemines LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with PGNiG to 2.5 MTPA and in anticipation of additional near-term commercialization, we are excited to add significant new resources as we prepare to commence early works at Plaquemines later this year."

The 20 MTPA Plaquemines facility will employ a comprehensive process solution from Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) that utilizes highly efficient mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains in an identical configuration to its Calcasieu Pass LNG project, currently under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Final Order for Plaquemines LNG from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is currently scheduled to be issued no later than August 1, 2019.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system employs a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. Venture Global LNG has begun construction of the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico and is developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River, and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, also on the Mississippi River south of New Orleans. Venture Global has raised total committed capital to-date of approximately $2.83 billion to support the development of its projects.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Esplode bombola gpl, tre feriti

Esplode bombola gpl, tre feriti

Inglese trovato morto in casa, deceduto da mesi

Trovato in casa,
deceduto da mesi

Corruzione, indagati un avvocato e un giudice a Perugia

Corruzione, indagati un avvocato e un giudice

Mediagallery

La vita a bordo della Sea Watch, fra libri, caldo e attesa

La vita a bordo della Sea Watch, fra libri, caldo e attesa

Lampedusa, 28 giu. (askanews) - Sdraiati sul ponte della nave, stremati. Qualcuno con un asciugamano in testa, nel tentativo di ripararsi dal grande caldo che in mezzo al mare non lascia scampo e che i tendoni improvvisati riescono ad attutire solo in parte. Così, testimoniano le immagini di askanews, vivono a bordo della Sea Watch i 42 migranti e l'equipaggio che li ha salvati in mare ormai da ...

 
A Riccardo Iacona il premio Andrea Barbato del Passaggi Festival di Fano

A Riccardo Iacona il premio Andrea Barbato del Passaggi Festival di Fano

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 27 giugno 2019 Riccardo Iacona riceve il premio Andrea Barbato al Passaggi Festival di Fano Il giornalista e conduttore televisivo, Riccardo Iacona, presenta il suo nuovo libro 'Palazzo d'Ingiustizia' al Festival di Saggistica di Fano Passaggi. Al termine della presentazione Iacone riceve il premio Andrea Barbato per il giornalismo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Sea Watch, un ragazzo del Camerun: "Prego che le cose migliorino"

Sea Watch, un ragazzo del Camerun: "Prego che le cose migliorino"

Lampedusa, 28 giu. (askanews) - "Sono del Camerun e ho bisogno di venire in Europa perché nel mio Paese la situazione non è delle migliori, è un paese di crisi. Le condizioni di vita in Libia non era facili per me, per questo ho bisogno di venire di Europa", così un ragazzo del Camerun a bordo della Sea Watch 3, al largo di Lampedusa in attesa di poter sbarcare. "Preferisco essere qui adesso che ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Trevi

Elettra Lamborghini a piazza Umbra

Riesce sempre a farsi notare. E il “rumore mediatico” che fa ogni volta che appare in pubblico è quasi paragonabile al rombo delle supercar Lamborghini di cui porta il nome, ...

26.06.2019

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

L'EVENTO

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

Vince il 58esimo concorso delle Infiorate di Spello “Fonte di borgo” (infiorata n. 10). Il gruppo del maestro infioratore Francesco Guidi, già vincitore delle infiorate 2013, ...

23.06.2019

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Moon in june

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Carmen Consoli chiude stasera, 23 giugno, un'edizione da "tutto esaurito" di Moon in june a Isola Maggiore sul lago Trasimeno. Organizzatori già al lavoro per il 2020.

23.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33