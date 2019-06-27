Edicola

Xi'an Launches Bid to Become China's Startup Hub With a Series of New Graduate Policy Initiative

27.06.2019 - 15:16

0

- XI'AN, China, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an, the capital city of China'sShaanxi province, announced the launch of a series of new startup policy recently. The policy aims to leverage the potential of local graduates to make the city the preferred destination for startups in China. Included in the initiative is a series of support packages ranging from, direct funding, mentorship, incubation and project matchmaking.

Policy Initiative at a Glance:

Xi'an will implement its new startup policy through a conducive startup ecosystem designed for inclusive growth. Since the launch of the Xi'an Startup Policy, more than RMB 272 million has been granted, and 528,000 jobs created alongside five national-level and 23 province-level incubators where over 3,123 startups have been created.

Past events include the launch of the "2018 Innovation Xi'an Entrepreneurship competition B&R Create@Alibaba Cloud Startup Contest Xi'an"; the "2018 Star Venture Enterprise of Xi'an". This year, more events including "Star Entrepreneur of the Year Election" and "University Maker Festival" will be launched.

The Municipal Government of Xi'an will distribute information on the latest graduate policies via a diverse range of social and new media channels, such as the local government's official WeChat account, in a bid to engage higher numbers of potential young entrepreneurs over the next few years.

For more information, please visit http://cbe.xa.gov.cn/default.html.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930022/China_Startup_Hub.jpg  

