Mastercard and ING Turkey Turned Smart Phones into POS Devices

27.06.2019 - 11:45

0

-

With this SoftPos application - which provides cost efficient card acceptance for all micro merchants and SMEs around Europe - any connected NFC enabled android device can turn into an acceptance device – meaning no Pos cost - thanks to Mastercard technology.

Benefits, benefits and benefits…

Through Mastercard & ING SoftPos Application collaboration, billions of Micro merchants and SMEs being the backbone of economies around Europe, will be included into the financial system since they will be able to accept contactless payments directly via their android smartphones. This will lead to reduction in grey economy and eliminate the risk of cash loss due to decreased cash usage in this cash dominant environment.

In Turkey, 1.5 million SME's, millions of micro businesses and all others such as taxi drivers, small markets, bagel sellers, florists, electricians, plumbers, dry cleaning shops, etc. will not only benefit from this method by lowering their costs but also increase their sales by embracing digital payments.

Lowering the queues, especially at peak times, payment on delivery, acceptance in sporting and entertainment events such as concerts, festivals, fairs and exhibitions are other extended benefit areas of ING Tap on Phone acquiring solution.

For the card holders, it is the most convenient payment method with its seamless shopping experience. They will also experience the convenience of contactless payment which will expand the areas of usage.

Contact: Ayşegül Sakıcı, aysegul.sakici@unite.com.tr 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927696/Mastercard_Logo.jpg

 

