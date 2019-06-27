Edicola

Nanjing Jiangbei New Area launches "source place plan"

27.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- Luo Qun, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Jiangbei New Area, said the "source place plan" is aiming at building a gilded signboard for the new area, facilitating upgrading of the new ecosystem on the existing fundamentals and building an innovation center with great driving force.

Through comprehensive planning, efforts will be made to promote efficient circulation of value chain, dynamic reform of innovation mechanisms, breakthroughs in major projects, accelerated innovation achievement transformations and overlapping release of the source planning effect.

Since the Jiangbei New Area was approved to establish as a national new area in 2015, it has participated in 49 contracted projects of 49 new-type research and development institutions of Nanjing, gathered over 500 high-tech companies, brought in 1,402 talents including 126 national-level experts.

Moreover, it has established deep connections with world's renowned universities and research institutions, such as the University of Cambridge, King's College London, Harvard University, the University of Oxford, New York University, etc., and joined 150 overseas projects, with 20 projects settled in the new area.

According to the 2019 Innovation Vitality Index of Nanjing Jiangbei New Area released at the event, the comprehensive innovation vitality index of the new area showed a strong growth trend from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, the innovation industry organizing index increased significantly with an annual growth of 42.85 percent; the innovation performance index showed larger increase than last year at 23.48 percent; the innovation resource potential index and innovation cluster index maintained steady growth.

At the launch ceremony of the plan, Jiangbei New Area also released Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Smart City 2025 Plan and Nanjing Jiangbei New Area University Innovation Cluster Plan, and unveiled Nanjing International Intellectual Property Financial Innovation Center and the Yangtze River Delta Region scientific big data project.

Nie Yongjun, Deputy Director of Science and Technology Bureau of Jiangbei New Area, said that the new area will stress issues such as allocation of factors, optimization of mechanisms, integrated development and balance relationships between innovation input and transformation, government guidance and marketization, as well as the speed and the depth of reform.

