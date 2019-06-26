Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Saudi Aramco Signs 12 Agreements With South Korean Partners Worth Billions of Dollars

26.06.2019 - 13:15

0

- - The agreements cover ship building, engine manufacturing, refining, petrochemicals, as well as crude supply, sales, and storage 

SEOUL, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Aramco and its affiliates signed 12 agreements with major South Korean companies to reinforce relationships with South Korea, expand international operations, and support the region's energy security with the expansion of Arabian crude oil supply to Asian markets.

Commenting on the agreements, Saudi Aramco President and CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said: "Only a few decades ago, Korean companies played a vital role in Saudi Aramco's upstream offshore growth development. Since then, they have moved into other sectors matching Saudi Aramco's diversification strategy. Today's agreements mark a new era of cooperation with our Korean partners who will play an increasingly important role in our strategy to capitalize on new initiatives that include long-term energy supply, maritime and infrastructure development, and breakthrough research and development in the automotive, crude to chemicals, and non-metallic sectors."

The agreements are part of Saudi Aramco's long-term downstream growth and diversification strategy, which were signed with the following South Korean companies:

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Hyundai Oilbank

The Hyundai Motor Group

Korea National Oil Corporation

Hyosung

GS Holdings

Daelim Industrial

About Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do.  We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.saudiaramco.com 

@Saudi_Aramco

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929275/Saudi_Aramco_and_HHIH.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810984/Saudi_Aramco_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

E' di Speziali il corpo ritrovato a Fontivegge

Corpo ritrovato
a Fontivegge

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Trovato cadavere a Fontivegge, indaga la Procura

Trovato cadavere a Fontivegge, indaga la Procura

Mediagallery

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Presentiamo il piano esecutivo per uso esplosivo"

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Presentiamo il piano esecutivo per uso esplosivo"

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 26 giugno 2019 "Oggi facciamo una presentazione di tipo esecutivo, io dico solo che le cose stanno andando avanti bene, abbiamo mobilitato mezzo mondo, ci stiamo lavorando anche oltre i confini nazionali. Siamo tutti orientati a fare un buon lavoro, le cose stanno andando avanti con un'accelerata. Oggi dico a tutti che noi lavoriamo per fare qualcosa per la nostra città, ...

 
Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"

Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 giugno 2019 Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio, la presentazione del rapporto annuale dell'Inail con il presidente Massimo De Felice, alla presenza del presidente della Camera, Roberto Fico, e del presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca

Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 26 giugno 2019 Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca. Il servizio Circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca a favore del tumore pediatrico, oltre 2mila partecipanti, più di 800 porzioni per ognuna delle 140 realtà sostenitrici: tutto questo in Buonissimi, l'iniziativa realizzata con il supporto di partner quali Università telematica Pegaso, ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

L'EVENTO

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

Vince il 58esimo concorso delle Infiorate di Spello “Fonte di borgo” (infiorata n. 10). Il gruppo del maestro infioratore Francesco Guidi, già vincitore delle infiorate 2013, ...

23.06.2019

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Moon in june

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Carmen Consoli chiude stasera, 23 giugno, un'edizione da "tutto esaurito" di Moon in june a Isola Maggiore sul lago Trasimeno. Organizzatori già al lavoro per il 2020.

23.06.2019

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33