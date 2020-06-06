Edicola

Gran Bretagna, Kate Middleton e principe William verso il grande annuncio: sarà la rivelazione di Natale

Royal family

Uk, principe William: c'era anche lui da anonimo volontario nella chat durante il lockdown

06.06.2020 - 17:12

0

E' stato lui stesso, il principe William, a rivelarlo: ha fatto il volontariato in modo anonimo a un numero verde nel corso del lockdown legato alla pandemia del Coronavirus. Il duca di Cambridge ha risposto ai messaggi testuali telefonici per Shout 85258, linea di assistenza sviluppata dalla Royal Foundation.

La notizia del suo incarico è stata resa pubblico in occasione della Settimana dei volontari. William ha detto ad altri volontari, in una videochiamata condivisa sui social media: “Condividerò un piccolo segreto con voi ragazzi, in realtà sono sulla piattaforma di volontariato”.

William è uno degli oltre 2 mila volontari che sono stati formati per aiutare i bisognosi. Più di 300 mila conversazioni  - riferisce l'Huffington post -  tramite messaggi di testo hanno avuto luogo tra volontari e persone in cerca di sostegno per la salute mentale, con circa il 65% di coloro usavano gli sms di età inferiore ai 25 anni.

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un posto su Facebook

Rischia la denuncia di procurato allarme per un post su Facebook

Norvegia, incredibile frana: la terra si sposta e crolla, otto case finiscono in acqua. Nessuna vittima

Norvegia, incredibile frana: la terra si sposta e crolla, otto case finiscono in acqua. Nessuna vittima

Incidente stradale sull'A1: quattro morti e tre feriti. Disagi in autostrada

Incidente stradale sull'A1: quattro morti e tre feriti. Disagi in autostrada

Manifestazione dei 'Ragazzi d'Italia' a Roma, tensione e lancio di fumogeni

Manifestazione dei 'Ragazzi d'Italia' a Roma, tensione e lancio di fumogeni

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 giugno 2020 Manifestazione dei 'Ragazzi d'Italia' a Roma, tensione e lancio di fumogeni Tensioni durante la manifestazione organizzata al Circo Massimo dal gruppo «I ragazzi d’Italia» che riunisce diverse organizzazioni di estrema destra. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Libia, Al Sisi annuncia piano per cessate il fuoco dall'8 giugno

Libia, Al Sisi annuncia piano per cessate il fuoco dall'8 giugno

Roma, 6 giu. (askanews) - Il presidente egiziano Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ha annunciato un piano per il cessate il fuoco in Libia, a partire dall'8 giugno. L'annuncio è avvenuto in conferenza stampa con il generale Khalifa Haftar e il presidente del parlamento di Tobruk, Aguila Saleh. La cosiddetta "Dichiarazione del Cairo" prevede un cessate il fuoco a partire dalle 6 di lunedì prossimo, "nel ...

 
Ex Ilva, Re David (Fiom): stato di agitazione e sciopero ovunque

Ex Ilva, Re David (Fiom): stato di agitazione e sciopero ovunque

Roma, 6 giu. (askanews) - "Da quello che capiamo, visto che noi non siamo stati coinvolti in nessuna discussione l'azienda non ha cambiato piani da settembre dell'anno scorso. Gli stessi numeri di esuberi che allora si prospettavano sono quelli che si prospettano ora". E' quanto afferma la segretaria generale della Fiom Francesca Re David. "Il Covid non c'entra assolutamente niente rispetto alle ...

 
Proteste a New York: anche Brunello Cucinelli blinda una sua boutique. Il video dell'urban explorer Armenti
Proteste a New York: anche Brunello Cucinelli blinda una sua boutique. Il video dell'urban explorer Armenti

A New York, come in altre città in cui le manifestazioni per il caso George Floyd si sono poi trasformate in devastazioni, il coprifuoco notturno imposto per arginare i saccheggi è servito a poco. Tanti gli scontri e arresti registrati nella Grande Mela anche dopo l'assalto allo storico negozio Macy's sulla 34esima strada (guarda il video). I manifestanti hanno invaso Manhattan e Brooklyn: in ...

 

Stasera in tv sabato 6 giugno 2020, programmi e film: cosa vedere. Dalla festa a Pippo a Ciao Darwin

Stasera in tv sabato 6 giugno 2020, programmi e film: cosa vedere. Dalla festa a Pippo a Ciao Darwin

Stasera in tv sabato 6 giugno 2020, offerta di film e programmi di primo piano in televisione. Su Rai1 c'è "Buon Compleanno… Pippo" mentre su Canale 5 ecco "Ciao Darwin 7 – ...

06.06.2020

Uomini e Donne, Gemma Galgani e Sirius in giro per Roma mano nella mano Video

Uomini e Donne, Gemma Galgani e Sirius in giro per Roma mano nella mano Video

Gemma Galgani e Sirius. Eccoli in giro per Roma, mano nella mano, in un video sui social. Almeno si  tratta di due persone che gli somigliano molto, riferisce Il Sussidiario ...

06.06.2020

Clizia Incorvaia mostra le ferite: "Paolo Ciavarro ha tentato di eliminarmi". Incidente in Sicilia Video

Clizia Incorvaia mostra le ferite: "Paolo Ciavarro ha tentato di eliminarmi". Incidente in Sicilia Video

Piccolo incidente per gli innamoratissimi Clizia Incorvaia e Paolo Ciavarro. La coppia è in Sicilia dove Paolo ha raggiunto Clizia e la coppia ha fatto visita all'incantevole ...

06.06.2020

