Uk, principe William: c'era anche lui da anonimo volontario nella chat durante il lockdown

Manifestazione dei 'Ragazzi d'Italia' a Roma, tensione e lancio di fumogeni
Royal family
E' stato lui stesso, il principe William, a rivelarlo: ha fatto il volontariato in modo anonimo a un numero verde nel corso del lockdown legato alla pandemia del Coronavirus. Il duca di Cambridge ha risposto ai messaggi testuali telefonici per Shout 85258, linea di assistenza sviluppata dalla Royal Foundation.
La notizia del suo incarico è stata resa pubblico in occasione della Settimana dei volontari. William ha detto ad altri volontari, in una videochiamata condivisa sui social media: “Condividerò un piccolo segreto con voi ragazzi, in realtà sono sulla piattaforma di volontariato”.
William è uno degli oltre 2 mila volontari che sono stati formati per aiutare i bisognosi. Più di 300 mila conversazioni - riferisce l'Huffington post - tramite messaggi di testo hanno avuto luogo tra volontari e persone in cerca di sostegno per la salute mentale, con circa il 65% di coloro usavano gli sms di età inferiore ai 25 anni.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
To all the incredible volunteers across the UK this #VolunteersWeek: Thank you. @giveusashoutinsta @consciousyouthuk @volunteersweek_2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Volunteers’ Week by speaking to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities. The Duke has been volunteering for #Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, launched in 2019 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as one of more than 2000 Crisis Volunteers trained to support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be.
Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X
Powered by Miles 33
Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria