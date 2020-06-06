Uk, principe William: c'era anche lui da anonimo volontario nella chat durante il lockdown

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

To all the incredible volunteers across the UK this #VolunteersWeek: Thank you. @giveusashoutinsta @consciousyouthuk @volunteersweek_2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Volunteers’ Week by speaking to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities. The Duke has been volunteering for #Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, launched in 2019 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as one of more than 2000 Crisis Volunteers trained to support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be.