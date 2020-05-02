Tracy Kiss choc: “Frullati con liquido seminale contro il Coronavirus”. Polemica sull'influencer

Si chiama Tracy Kiss ed è una ragazza di Londra dal fisico scolpito e dai modi diretti. L'influencer inglese ne ha detta una choc: frullati con liquido seminale per difendersi dal Coronavirus.

La ricetta della ragazza inglese è stata confidata ai tabloid inglesi e rilanciata da Il fatto quotidiano. Sui profili aperti di Facebook e Instagram mostra i progressi del suo fitness casalingo e della sua alimentazione mentre sul profilo chiuso di Onlyfans regala momenti di intimità, appunto, ai suoi fan paganti. A un tabloid inglese la ragazza ha spiegato che in queste settimane di quarantena ha voluto adottare un sistema di nutrizione che, a suo avviso, sta dando risultati eccellenti ma che naturalmente non solo non basi scientifiche ma sembra un modo trash per far parlare di sé: mescolare alla frutta e alla verdura dei suoi frullati qualche goccia di liquido seminale del proprio fidanzato. “È meglio consumarlo il più vicino possibile al momento della produzione per ottenere più benefici – ha spiegato Tracy, così come riporta la fonte – anche se spesso lo conservo nel congelatore in una vaschetta per i cubetti del ghiaccio”. E' scoppiata la polemica dopo le confidenze della bella influencer inglese.