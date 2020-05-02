Tracy Kiss choc: “Frullati con liquido seminale contro il Coronavirus”. Polemica sull'influencer

Sanchez: "Da lunedì in Spagna aperti ristoranti e bar"
Il caso
Si chiama Tracy Kiss ed è una ragazza di Londra dal fisico scolpito e dai modi diretti. L'influencer inglese ne ha detta una choc: frullati con liquido seminale per difendersi dal Coronavirus.
La ricetta della ragazza inglese è stata confidata ai tabloid inglesi e rilanciata da Il fatto quotidiano. Sui profili aperti di Facebook e Instagram mostra i progressi del suo fitness casalingo e della sua alimentazione mentre sul profilo chiuso di Onlyfans regala momenti di intimità, appunto, ai suoi fan paganti. A un tabloid inglese la ragazza ha spiegato che in queste settimane di quarantena ha voluto adottare un sistema di nutrizione che, a suo avviso, sta dando risultati eccellenti ma che naturalmente non solo non basi scientifiche ma sembra un modo trash per far parlare di sé: mescolare alla frutta e alla verdura dei suoi frullati qualche goccia di liquido seminale del proprio fidanzato. “È meglio consumarlo il più vicino possibile al momento della produzione per ottenere più benefici – ha spiegato Tracy, così come riporta la fonte – anche se spesso lo conservo nel congelatore in una vaschetta per i cubetti del ghiaccio”. E' scoppiata la polemica dopo le confidenze della bella influencer inglese.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Rate my blue sky out of 10? The best way to get things done is simply to begin my darlings. The many struggles that we face today will become the backbone of our strength and success tomorrow - add value to your life with the choices that you make, set yourself goals, identify your dreams and surround yourself with nothing but positivity. If you believe in yourself you can do anything. Step by step, day by day and success after success you can change your life from what it is now to what you are destined to become. We have one life, please don’t waste it or fail to see your talent, drop the negativity, criticism, self doubt and fear and go and get what you know you deserve. The mindset is a powerful tool to success, when did you last use it for instead of against yourself? #goalgetter #healthiswealth #onwardsandupwards #foreverlearning #startedfromthebottomnowwehere Use code “tracykiss” for 5% off at @gymbeing for home workout equipment delivered to your door
