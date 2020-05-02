Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Tracy Kiss choc: “Frullati con liquido seminale contro il Coronavirus”. Polemica sull'influencer

Il caso

Tracy Kiss choc: “Frullati con liquido seminale contro il Coronavirus”. Polemica sull'influencer

02.05.2020 - 15:12

0

Si chiama Tracy Kiss ed è una ragazza di Londra dal fisico scolpito e dai modi diretti. L'influencer inglese ne ha detta una choc: frullati con liquido seminale per difendersi dal Coronavirus.

Per approfondire leggi anche: Vecchi rimedi in Madagascar

La ricetta della ragazza inglese è stata confidata ai tabloid inglesi e rilanciata da Il fatto quotidiano. Sui profili aperti di Facebook e Instagram mostra i progressi del suo fitness casalingo e della sua alimentazione mentre sul profilo chiuso di Onlyfans regala momenti di intimità, appunto, ai suoi fan paganti. A un tabloid inglese la ragazza ha spiegato che in queste settimane di quarantena ha voluto adottare un sistema di nutrizione che, a suo avviso, sta dando risultati eccellenti ma che naturalmente non solo non basi scientifiche ma sembra un modo trash per far parlare di sé: mescolare alla frutta e alla verdura dei suoi frullati qualche goccia di liquido seminale del proprio fidanzato. “È meglio consumarlo il più vicino possibile al momento della produzione per ottenere più benefici – ha spiegato Tracy, così come riporta la fonte – anche se spesso lo conservo nel congelatore in una vaschetta per i cubetti del ghiaccio”. E' scoppiata la polemica dopo le confidenze della bella influencer inglese.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Rate my blue sky out of 10? The best way to get things done is simply to begin my darlings. The many struggles that we face today will become the backbone of our strength and success tomorrow - add value to your life with the choices that you make, set yourself goals, identify your dreams and surround yourself with nothing but positivity. If you believe in yourself you can do anything. Step by step, day by day and success after success you can change your life from what it is now to what you are destined to become. We have one life, please don’t waste it or fail to see your talent, drop the negativity, criticism, self doubt and fear and go and get what you know you deserve. The mindset is a powerful tool to success, when did you last use it for instead of against yourself? #goalgetter #healthiswealth #onwardsandupwards #foreverlearning #startedfromthebottomnowwehere Use code “tracykiss” for 5% off at @gymbeing for home workout equipment delivered to your door

Un post condiviso da Tracy Kiss (@tracykissdotcom) in data:

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Cena tra parenti, un vicino chiama i carabinieri e scattano le multe

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui, cambiano le regole

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui

Il calendario delle riaperture umbre piace a Roma

Il calendario delle riaperture umbre piace a Roma

Mediagallery

Premio Oscar Mikhalkov accusa Gates, poi grida alla censura russa

Premio Oscar Mikhalkov accusa Gates, poi grida alla censura russa

Milano, 2 mag. (askanews) - Nikita Mikhalkov prima punta il dito contro il miliardario Bill Gates istillando il virus del complottismo che vorrebbe il miliardario americano impegnato a usare la pandemia di coronavirus a suo vantaggio. Poi accusa addirittura la tv russa di censure perchè ha deciso di sospendere le repliche della puntata del suo programma di commento "BesogonTV", dove appunto ...

 
Sanchez: "Da lunedì in Spagna aperti ristoranti e bar"

Sanchez: "Da lunedì in Spagna aperti ristoranti e bar"

(Agenzia Vista) Madrid, 02 maggio 2020 Sanchez: "Da lunedì aperti ristoranti e bar" "La prima novità è l’obbligo di indossare le mascherine su tutti i mezzi di trasporto pubblico, a partire da lunedì 4 maggio. Pertanto, a partire dal 4 maggio, chi utilizzerà i trasporti pubblici sarà obbligato a indossare la mascherina." Così il premier spagnolo Pedro Sanchez annunciando l'allentamento di alcune ...

 
Azzolina: a settembre didattica mista, metà in classe metà online

Azzolina: a settembre didattica mista, metà in classe metà online

Milano, 2 mag. (askanews) - "Abbiamo sicuramente un piano per settembre e ci stiamo lavorando giorno per giorno. A settembre si deve tornare a scuola perché i nostro studenti hanno il diritto di tornare a scuola. È evidente che rispetto alla situazione storica che noi stiamo vivendo dobbiamo immaginare tante opzioni. Una prima di ritorno alla normalità come tutti noi vorremmo e come abbiamo ...

 
Terremoti a Creta e Puerto Rico, niente vittime, molta paura

Terremoti a Creta e Puerto Rico, niente vittime, molta paura

Milano, 2 mag. (askanews) - Terremoto di 6,6 gradi sulla scala Richter a Creta. Lo ha registrato l'istituto U.S. Geological Survey. Il sisma ha sollevato un allerta tsunami. L'Istituto Geodinamico di Atene ha riferito che ha colpito circa 55 km a sud della città di Ierapetra. Non ci sono notizie di vittime o danni. Un altro terremoto di magnitudo 5,6 a Puerto Rico ha causato danni strutturali ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Trecento musicisti in concerto a Città di Castello. Non mancano i big

L'iniziativa

Trecento musicisti in concerto a Città di Castello. Non mancano i big

Ci saranno anche Frankie Hi-Nrg-Nc, Elio e le Storie Tese e David Riondino al concerto #unaltradomenicainsieme, la musica degli artisti di Città di Castello, domenica 3 ...

02.05.2020

Muore l'attore nordirlandese BJ Hogg, Ser Addam Marbrand in Game of Thrones – Il trono di spade

Cinema in lutto

Muore l'attore nordirlandese BJ Hogg, Ser Addam Marbrand in Game of Thrones – Il trono di spade

Lutto nel mondo del cinema. L'attore nordirlandese BJ Hogg è morto a 65 anni. Lo riferisce il quotidiano britannico The Independent. Hogg era noto per avere recitato nella ...

02.05.2020

Laura Pausini in tv domenica 3 maggio: la cantante è la protagonista di "7 donne - AcCanto a te"

Televisione

Laura Pausini in tv domenica 3 maggio: la cantante è la protagonista di "7 donne - AcCanto a te"

Domenica 3 maggio, alle 23.55 su Rai 3, andrà in onda il settimo e ultimo appuntamento di “7 donne - AcCanto a te” e sarà in compagnia di Laura Pausini con una speciale ...

02.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33