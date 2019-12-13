Edicola

Pesci pene, migliaia di esemplari ricoprono spiaggia della California

Dopo la tempesta

Pesci pene, migliaia di esemplari ricoprono spiaggia della California

13.12.2019 - 12:58

0

Migliaia di esemplari di pesci pene in una spiaggia della California. E' stata ricoperta Drakes Beach. Il biologo Ivan Parr su Bay Nature, il sito che ha riportato la notizia corredata da fotografia, spiega che le creature sono state trasportate sulla spiaggia da una recente tempesta che ha interessato la zona provocando forti mareggiate. Urechis unicinctus è una specie di invertebrati marini nota informalmente in diversi paesi con il nome di “pesce pene”, per via della sua forma peculiare. Sono vermoni che vivono normalmente sotto la sabbia dei fondali marini, ma che sono stati trasportati a riva dal mare molto agitato.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

SHOOK Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈ A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

Un post condiviso da Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine) in data:

