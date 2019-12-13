Pesci pene, migliaia di esemplari ricoprono spiaggia della California

Migliaia di esemplari di pesci pene in una spiaggia della California. E' stata ricoperta Drakes Beach. Il biologo Ivan Parr su Bay Nature, il sito che ha riportato la notizia corredata da fotografia, spiega che le creature sono state trasportate sulla spiaggia da una recente tempesta che ha interessato la zona provocando forti mareggiate. Urechis unicinctus è una specie di invertebrati marini nota informalmente in diversi paesi con il nome di “pesce pene”, per via della sua forma peculiare. Sono vermoni che vivono normalmente sotto la sabbia dei fondali marini, ma che sono stati trasportati a riva dal mare molto agitato.